Newspaper Hawker Killed In Road Accident

By Pratidin Bureau
In a tragic incident, a newspaper hawker died in a road accident at Thekeraguri in Lakhimpur in the wee hours of Sunday. 

As per sources, Jagannath Bora was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on NH 15 under Chawuldhuwa police station.

The accident took place when the deceased person went to distribute daily newspapers in the region. Bora was survived by his wife and two sons.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, another person was killed, while, one was injured after a vehicle hit their bike bearing registration number AS-13K 3340 at Baihata Chariali, Kamrup.

The identities of the dead and injured persons are yet to be revealed.

