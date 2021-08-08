Next Goal To Change Colour Of Medal At 2024 Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain

Indian pugilist from Assam Lovlina Borgohain who bagged a bronze at the prestigious Olympics this year at Tokyo said on Sunday that her next goal is to change to colour of the medal from bronze to gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a social media post, she recalled it was always her dream to get an Olympic Medal and she can now cherish it.

She has also dedicated the medal to India who wholeheartedly rooted for the boxer.

“My years of hard work have finally paid off. It was my dream to have an Olympic Medal and finally I can cherish that moment. My next goal would be to change the colour of the medal at 2024 Paris Olympics. I’m dedicating this medal to the entire nation, who has been rooting for me during the Tokyo Olympics. Jai Hind,” she wrote on a Facebook post.

The 23-year-old boxer who won in the 69 kgs Women’s welterweight event, became the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal. Hers is also the first Olympic medal in Indian boxing in nine years.

Also Read: Security Beefed Up At Delhi Airport After Bomb Scare Linked To Al Qaeda