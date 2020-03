NF Railway cancels 36 trains

The North-East Frontier Railway has cancelled several trains for commissioning of the double line in Digaru-Jagiroad section of Lumding division. According to sources, 26 trains which are totally cancelled and 10 other that have been cancelled partially.

“We decided to carry on the work now as we have noticed low ticket occupancy at the moment. In comparison to last year, ticket sales have decreased to almost 40 per cent,” sources in the NF Railway informed.

It may be mentioned here that many people are cancelling their tickets because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The trains that have been cancelled include:

15665-Guwahati-Dimapur BG Express that was scheduled to leave on 23 March, 24 March, 25 March, 26 March, 27 March, 28 March and 29 March.

15669- Guwahati-Dimapur Nagaland Express that was scheduled to leave on 24 March, 25 March, 26 March, 27 March and 28 March.

15717- Guwahati-Marianai Intercity-Express that was scheduled to leave on 23 March, 24 March, 25 March, 26 March, 27 March, 28 March and 29 March.

15666-Dimapur-Guwahati BG Express that was scheduled to leave on 23 March, 24 March, 25 March, 26 March, 27 March, 28 March and 29 March.

55603- Guwahati-Mariani passenger that was scheduled to leave on 25 March, 26 March, 27 March, 28 March and 29 March.

75728- Haibargaon-Guwahati DEMU that was scheduled to leave on 23 March, 24 March, 25 March, 26 March, 27 March, 28 March and 29 March.

15718- Mariani-Guwahati Intercity-Express that was scheduled to leave on 24 March, 25 March, 26 March, 27 March, 28 March,29 March and 30 March.

15670- Dimapur-Guwahati Nagaland Express that was scheduled to leave on 25 March, 26 March, 27 March, 28 March and 29 March.

75727- Guwahati-Haibargaon DEMU that was scheduled to leave on 23 March, 24 March, 25 March, 26 March, 27 March, 28 March and 29 March.

55604- Mariani-Guwahati Passenger that was scheduled to leave on 26 March, 27 March, 28 March, 29 March and 30 March.

75729 Guwahati-Silghat Town DEMU that was scheduled to leave on 25 March, 26 March, 27 March, 28 March and 29 March.

75730- Silghat Town-Guwahati DEMU that was scheduled to leave on 26 March, 27 March, 28 March, 29 March and 30 March.

15928- New Tinsukia-Rangiya Express that was scheduled to leave on 25 March, 28 March, and 29 March.

15927- Rangiya-New Tinsukia Express that was scheduled to leave on 27th and 28th March.

55601- Guwahati-Lumding passenger that was scheduled to leave on 25 March, 26 March, 27 March, 28 March and 29 March.

55602- Lumding-Guwahati passenger that was scheduled to leave on 25 March, 26 March, 27 March, 28 March and 29 March.

12086- Dibrugarh-Guwahati Shatabdi Express that was scheduled to leave on 23 March, 25 March and 27 March.

12085- Guwahati-Dibrugarh Shatabdi Express that was scheduled to leave on 24 March, 26 March, and 28 March.

15967- Rangiya-Dibrugarh Express that was scheduled to leave on 25 March, 26 March, and 29 March.

15968- Dibrugarh-Rangiya Express that was scheduled to leave on 26 March and 27 March.

15612-Silchar-Guwahati Express that was scheduled to leave on 25 March and 27 March.

15418- Silghat Town-Alipurduar R.R. Express that was scheduled to leave on 25 March and 28 March.

15417- Alipurduar-Silghat Town R.R. Express that was scheduled to leave on 24 March and 27 March.

15626- Agartala- Deoghar Express that was scheduled to leave on 28 March.

15611- Guwahati-Silchar Express that was scheduled to leave on 26 March and 28 March.

15625- Deoghar- Agartala that was scheduled to leave on 30 March.

#Cancellations, diversions, rescheduling and regulations of trains for undertaking capacity augmentation work pic.twitter.com/fVg8jUwkLl — N. F. Railway (@RailNf) March 18, 2020

The trains that have been partially cancelled are: