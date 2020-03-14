NF Railway Hospital Sets up Isolation Ward

The Northeast Frontier Railway hospital has set up isolation wards as a precautionary measure of Covid-19. The nurses in the hospital have also been provided with special training to deal with the patients if found positive.

The hospital authority will also provide hand sanitizer and masks to the frontline staff, TTE, Railway guards, drivers, and other staff.

Isolation wards will also be prepared in the community halls of two guest houses and in the Brahmaputra Complex. The NF Railway also instructed the staff of pantry cars to avoid coming to work if they suffer from cold, cough and fever.