NF Railway makes first prototype of hospital isolation coach

The Northern Railway has readied a prototype of train coaches that can be used as isolation units for Covid-19 patients, as India prepares for the outbreak.

“After clearance when the prototype will be finalized, 10 railway coaches per week will be converted into isolation wards for Covid-19 patients by each Zonal Railway and the same shall be placed all across India to fight against COVID -19,” a press release from the Northern Railway said.







“These isolation coaches will be used all across the country and will remain in railway premises,” a railway official told.

First prototype of Isolation coach for #COVID19 is made at Coaching Depot Kamakhya of NFR. We are working day and night to fight against this pandemic and contribute in every way possible, a railway official told.