NF Railway Resumes Services of Short Distance Trains

The Northeast Frontier Railway has resumed services of few more short-distance trains to provide enhanced connectivity.

Services of DEMU special have been resumed between Dibrugarh Town and Ledo stations.

Moreover, daily special train services will resume between Tinsukia and Lumding.

“The resumption of the services of these trains is expected to significantly benefit the short-distance passengers,” Guneet Kaur, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of NF Railway said in a statement.

The statement said that services of Train No. 07906/07907 Dibrugarh Town-Ledo-Dibrugarh Town DEMU special have been resumed with effect from October 17, 2021(except Saturday).

The train departs from Dibrugarh Town at 7:05 am to reach Ledo at 10:15 am and departs from Ledo at 5:40 pm to reach Dibrugarh Town at 9:35 pm, the CPRO informed.

On the other hand, Train No. 05902 Tinsukia-Lumding special will run daily. This train has started running with effect from October 18, 2021 and left from Tinsukia at 7-15 am and reached Lumding at 7-10 am.

Train No. 05901 Lumding-Tinsukia special will run daily with effect from October 19, 2021 leaving from Lumding at 7:30 am to reach Tinsukia at 7 pm.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway.

Passengers have been requested to see these details before undertaking their journey.

Passengers are requested to observe the Covid19 related safety measures and instructions issued by State Government during journey.

