NF Railway to start Passenger Trains from June 1

The Northeast Frontier Railway has released the name of the trains to be started from June 1 under the 200 long-distance express trains.

The trains to run under NF Railway are Brahmaputra Mail between Dibrugarh and Delhi, Janasatabdi Express between Guwahati and Jorhat.

The NF Railway informed that the Guwahati Mumbai LTT Express will start from June 3.

Other than these, three trains will run from New Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar in West Bengal. The trains will run to and from Amritsar, Sealdah and Delhi.

The NF Railway in a statement said that only asymptomatic passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to board the train. There will be no unreserved coaches in the trains and no bedroll will be provided to the AC class passengers.

Passengers are requested to bring their food and drinking water during traveling though limited packaged food/meal, drinking water and beverages will be provided on trains having pantry on payment basis. All passengers will have to follow the Quarantine/screening protocol of destination State Governments.

The passengers will have to use Masks and Sanitizer during travel, said NF Railway, and the passengers have to reach the station 90 minutes before departure.