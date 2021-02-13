NF Railways To Resume Train Services From Feb 22
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Saturday announced to resume operations of the passenger train services from February 22 this year.
Key Highlights
- According to an official release of the railways, trains operating between Dhubri and Siliguri will start from February 22.
- A pair of DEMU Special train will run daily between Dhubri to Siliguri. The Siliguri-Dhubri DEMU special will leave Siliguri daily at 5 in the morning and will arrive at Dhubri at 12 noon. The train will then depart from Dhubri daily at 12.15 PM and reach Siliguri at 9.55 PM.
- Another Mail Express will run tri-weekly between Alipurdwar Jn to Silighat via Dhubri, Fakiragram, New Bongaigaon, Goalpara and Guwahati.
- Train bearing No 05417 will leave from Alipurduar at 5 pm on every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday and will arrive at Dhubri at 7.45 pm and will leave Dhubri at 08.10 PM and reach Guwahati at 4.30 AM arrive in Silghat t 9 AM.
- Train no 05418 will leave Silghat at 05.40 PM every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and will arrive at Guwahati at 22.08 PM and will depart from Guwahati at 22.28 PM. This train will arrive at Dhubri at 4.25 AM on the next day and finally will arrive in Alipurduar Jn at 7.45 AM.
- The tri-weekly train running from Alipurduar to Silghat and return from Silghat to Alipurduar will halt at New Coochbehar, Tufanganj, Dhubri, Gauripur, Golakganj Jn., Fakiragram Jn., New Bongaigaon, Kamakhya, Guwahati, Jagiroad, Chaparmukh Jn., Nagaon, Jakhalabandha.