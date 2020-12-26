Top StoriesRegional

NFR Announces One Way Special Train From Ghy-Bengaluru

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Picture
66

In a bid to clear extra rush of passengers, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced a one-way special train between Guwahati and Bangalore on December 26 (Saturday). The special train will have 15 general second class coaches and two GSLR coaches.

Train No. 05690 Guwahati – Bangalore Cant Special will leave Guwahati at 6:20 am on December 26 to reach Bangalore Cant at 2:00 pm on December 28. The train will have stoppages at Rangiya Jn, New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Barsoi Jn, Malda Town, Rampur Hat, Dankuni, Andul, Kharagpur Jn, Bhadrakh, Cuttack, Khurda Road Jn, Palasa, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada Jn, Perambur, Katpadi Jn and Bangarapet stations.

The details of fare are available on the IRCTC website.

Related News

Case Filed Against Smriti Irani, 3 Others For Corruption

Rajasthan Party Quits Alliance With BJP Over Farm Laws

Dhubri: Two Dead In Road Accident

Checking Of Pollution Certificates To Be Resumed From Dec 31

You might also like
Regional

Four foreigners released from detention camp

Top Stories

AFSPA extended by another 6 months in Assam

National

Opposition Wants Article 370 Back in J&K: PM Modi

Regional

One killed in road accident

Uncategorized

Private: Assam University PG, UG & Semester Examinations Cancelled

Regional

Phani Bhusan Choudhury admitted to hospital

Comments
Loading...