NFR Announces One Way Special Train From Ghy-Bengaluru

In a bid to clear extra rush of passengers, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced a one-way special train between Guwahati and Bangalore on December 26 (Saturday). The special train will have 15 general second class coaches and two GSLR coaches.

Train No. 05690 Guwahati – Bangalore Cant Special will leave Guwahati at 6:20 am on December 26 to reach Bangalore Cant at 2:00 pm on December 28. The train will have stoppages at Rangiya Jn, New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Barsoi Jn, Malda Town, Rampur Hat, Dankuni, Andul, Kharagpur Jn, Bhadrakh, Cuttack, Khurda Road Jn, Palasa, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada Jn, Perambur, Katpadi Jn and Bangarapet stations.

The details of fare are available on the IRCTC website.