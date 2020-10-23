NFR Introduces 2 More Spcl Trains for Festive Season

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will run two more festival special trains in addition to the 10 pairs of Festival Special Trains already announced. These two trains will be weekly service and will continue to run till November 28, said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Subhanan Chanda.

The Special trains are – 04083/04084 Katihar-Delhi Special and 01665/01666 Agartala- Habibganj Special.

The 04084 Delhi-Katihar Special will leave Delhi at 11 on every Friday with effect from October 23, 2020 and reach Katihar at 10 pm the next day.

In the return journey, 04083 Katihar-Delhi Special will start at 11.50 pm from Katihar on every Saturday with effect from October 24, 2020 and will reach Delhi at 10.50 pm the next day.

“The train will run via Naugachia, Khagaria, Begu Sarai, Barauni, Hajipur and Shahpur,” the NFR CPRO said in a statement.

The 01665 Habibganj-Agartala Special will leave Habibganj at 5 pm every Wednesday with effect from October 28, 2020 and reach Agartala at 9.30 pm on Friday.

In the return journey, 01666 Agartala-Habibganj Special will leave Agartala at 2 pm on every Saturday with effect from October 31, 2020 and reach Habibganj at 5.10 pm on Monday, the statement added.

The train will run via Naugachia, Khagaria, Begu Sarai, Barauni, Hajipur and Patliputra.

Indian Railways has decided to run 196 pairs (392 trains) of Festival Special trains from October 20 to November 30.

“There will be no unreserved coaches in the train. Passengers must download Aarogya Setu App and strictly observe social distancing both at the station and on trains,” CPRO Chanda said.

“Wearing of face covers at the entry and during travel is a must. Only asymptomatic passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the Railway station/board the train,” he added.