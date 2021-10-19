NFR Police Recovers Rs 9 Lakh Worth Gaanja Between Oct 1-13

Various contraband items were recovered during regular checks that were conducted at stations and trains in the Northeast between October 1-13 by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

The NF Railway said in a statement on Tuesday “RPF personnel of NF Railway recovered 89.45 kgs ganja worth about Rs 8.94 lakh during this month from October 1 to 13”.

Further, 55.35 kgs of Gaanja worth around Rs. 5.54 lakh were also recovered by the RPF of NF Railway. In September month the RPF had recovered contraband substances including Gaanja, Heroin, and Brown Sugar worth Rs. 42,39,400/-.

Notably, Assam under CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a crusade against drugs with reports of drug busts coming regularly from different parts of the state.