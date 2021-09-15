NFR Resumes Assam-Mizoram Train Services

AssamNationalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
mizoram
Representative Image

Rail operations between Assam and Mizoram have resumed as the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has resumed the services between Silchar and Bhairabi last week.

The resumption of passenger train services between Silchar and Bhairabi will greatly benefit the economy of the region as traders can now transport items of daily consumption to and fro from the states.

Moreover, communication problems for the people of Mizoram with nearby regions have also been removed.

Related News

India Registers 7% Higher Cases of COVID-19 Than Yesterday

Assam: Special HSLC/AHM Exam to be Held from Oct 1

Maharashtra: 4 Dead, 7 Missing As Overloaded Boat Capsizes

JEE Main 2021 Results: 44 Students Score 100 Percentile, 18…

Schedules –

Services of Train No. 05567/05568 Silchar – Bhairabi – Silchar passenger train have been resumed as bi-weekly service – every Tuesday and Friday at 4.55 PM from Silchar to Bhairabi. From Bhairabi to Silchar – every Wednesday and Saturday at 5.30 AM.

You might also like
National

Afghan Arriving In India To Get 6-Month Visa: MEA

Top Stories

PM Modi to Review COVID-19 Situation with CMs on April 8

National

CJI’s Security Upgraded

Sports

Rajasthan Royals’ GM visits Barsapara stadium

National

Road Accident : 11 killed in HP

Assam

Guwahati: Section 144 Imposed under Central Police Dist