NFR To Introduce Vistadome Tourist Trains from Guwahati to New Haflong

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will introduce Vistadome Tourist trains between Guwahati to New Haflong and New Jalpaiguri to Alipurduar in a bid to boost tourism from Saturday, August 28.

The NFR in a tweet wrote, “To boost the tourism and promote the cultural heritage, NFR to run Vista dome Tourist trains between Guwahati-New Haflong & New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar Jn. Shri Anshul Gupta, GM NFR @RailMinIndia briefed the media about the unique features of the coaches at Guwahati station today.”



While speaking to media, Anshul Gupta, General Manager, Northeast Frontier Railway said that introduction of Vista dome Tourist trains are meant to experience the scenic beauty and to display the cultural heritage of the region during the unique train journeys.



The General Manager wished that joint effort with Tourism department will help to boost the tourism sector and local economy. This train would provide comfort and ease of travel experience throughout the journey. The General Manager also illustrated the unique features of Vista dome coaches to media.

“The Vista dome coach is equipped with state of the art glass windows and all-glass roofs, providing a 360-degree view of the open sky, mountains, tunnels, bridges, hills, and lush green forests to the tourists. It will also have observation lounges for the purpose of site seeing. The rotational seats of the coach are designed to provide added comfort to passengers. Coaches are also provided with digital entertainment systems and Wi-Fi facilities. Tourists can enjoy the entire travel by enjoying infotainments like movies, music videos etc. The wi-Fi-based passenger information system is also provided. For the safety of passengers, CCTV cameras and Fire Alarm System are also installed”, the general manager said.



He also informed that the special Vista dome train service between Guwahati – New Haflong section will initially run two days a week – on every Wednesday and Saturday with stoppages at Manderdisa and Maibong stations. The train will depart from Guwahati at 6-35 hours and reach New Haflong at 11-55 hours covering a distance of 269 kms through the North Cachar Hill region. During the return journey, the train will leave New Haflong at 17-00 hours to reach Guwahati at 22-45 hours.

