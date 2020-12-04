NGOs Linked with Terror Groups Funded Ajmal Foundation

The Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) in a shocking revelation said that the Ajmal Foundation run by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal receive funds from the NGOs who have a direct link with terrorist groups.

The LRO listed the names of the NGOs who provide fund to Ajmal Foundation. The first name which is listed by the LRO is Al Imdaad Foundation UK which is directly linked to Palestinian Intifada spearheading terror group Hamas which financed numerous suicide bombings in Palestine against Israelis. It collects Halal Certification fees in millions and channels that money to fund terror acts.

The second NGO which funded Ajmal Foundation is Ummah Welfare Trust UK which is accused of money laundering and terror financing. For which Gulf based newspaper Al Arabiya had reported, “The Ummah Welfare Trust, a UK-based, which has been designated as a terrorist entity by the US Treasury, in the past.”

Turkey based Ajmal Donor- IHH- Insani Yardim Vakfi (Foundation for Human Rights & Freedoms n Humanitarian Relief) is flagged by many government agencies from across the world, think tanks and media houses for its direct links with AlQaida terror group n Global Jihad Network.



Another donor is the Muslim Aid of UK known for its direct connections with Kashmiri terror group Hizb Ul Mujahiddin.

It may be mentioned that Ajmal Foundation received Rs.70-75 crores yearly out of which only Rs. 2.5 crores were spent in education.

Speaking about the funds received from these NGOs, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Badruddin Ajmal doesn’t spend money from his pocket for Ajmal Hospital, and education which he claimed so. The Ajmal Foundation received funds from these NGOs and only 2.5% of the funds have been spent in education.

The minister sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention and inquiry to root out the dirty money.