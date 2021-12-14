NHM Assam Stands 3rd Among NE States For Disease Screening

The Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), awarded the third rank to NHM Assam.

The Assam National Health Mission (NHM) director Dr Lakshmanan S headed state health department on Monday achieved the feat of third best-performing state among the northeast, hilly and tribal states.

It received the honour in the category of non-communicable disease and common cancer screening at the Universal Health Coverage Day event in New Delhi.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), awarded the third rank to NHM Assam. Held at Delhi, the event was organized by the MoHFW and supported by the National Health Systems Resources Centre (NHSRC), Jhpiego and World Health Organisation-India.

The Minister of state for health and family welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar attended the event along with senior officials from NHSRC, Jhpiego and WHO-India.

The best comprehensive primary health care (CPHC) team members from each state were also felicitated at the event. From Assam, the CPHC team from Piazbari Sub Centre-Health and Wellness Centre from Dhubri district got the award.

The event was organized as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a month-long celebration of 75 years of independence.

Awards were meted out under the categories of “Best AB-HWC – Primary Healthcare Team Awards”, “Best Performing State/UT under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, “Screening of NCDs and common cancers at AB-HWCs”, “Creation of Digital Health IDs” and “PMJAY-NHA Awards” at the event.

