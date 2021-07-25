NHM Paramedical Workers Demand Regularisation Of 21,000 Contractual Employees

The National Health Mission Paramedical Workers Union of Assam held a press meet on Sunday where they demanded for regularization of 21,000 contractual workers since 2006.

According to the sources, the NHM paramedical workers union has informed that 21,000 workers have been working in contractual basis since 2006 under the National Health Mission.

The union has demanded that those 21,000 workers who have been serving since 2006 should have regularised jobs now.

The Union further stated that the Assam government before appointing 1 lakh unemployed to government jobs, it should regularize the jobs of these paramedical workers working in contractual basis since the last 16 years.

They further demanded that the paramedical workers must also get all the facilities that any other government employees get.