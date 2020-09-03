Top StoriesNational

NIA Accesses Email Saying “Kill Narendra Modi”

By Pratidin Bureau
The National Investigation Agency on Thursday has accessed an email with an instruction threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It had a 3-word threat – ‘Kill Narendra Modi’.

According to Times Now, the NIA wrote a letter under the Ministry of Home Affairs citing details of the death threat to PM Modi.

“The NIA has received certain emails from an email ID threatening some dignitaries/agencies. The contents of the email are self-explanatory and copies of email are enclosed. It is requested to take action as deemed appropriate,” wrote NIA in the letter.

Security agencies have enhanced the protection of the PM Modi in wake of the threat.

Dated August 8, the letter announces a direct threat to the Prime Minister.

Details in the letter:

From: [email protected]

To: [email protected]

Sent on: Saturday, 8 August 2020

Time: 1:34:06 am

Instruction: Kill Narendra Modi

The matter has been taken to the Special Protection Group which is responsible for the protection of PM Modi.

