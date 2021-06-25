NIA Allows Akhil Gogoi to Visit His Ailing Mother in Jorhat

Assam Political Leader and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi have been allowed to visit his Jorhat home.

As per sources, the NIA Court on Friday, allowed the jailed MLA and Raijor Dol Leader.

Akhil Gogoi has been given two days to visit home and see his mother by the NIA Court.

Earlier on Tuesday, the 45 year old MLA from Sivasagar and Raijor Dal Chief Akhil Gogoi has been acquitted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday against the case registered at Chabua police.

As Akhil’s advocate informed, the hearing of the case of Akhil Gogoi registered under Chandmari Police Station is going on.

Advocate Krishna Gogoi said that two cases were registered against the Raijor Dal President, one in Chabua police station and the other in Chandmari police station. Meanwhile, the charge hearing of the Chabua PS is over and released an order regarding the same while the case of Chandmari is still going on.

The advocate said, “NIA court has released the Sivasagar MLA, Jagjit Gohain and Bhupen Gogoi and the charges have been framed against Bhaskarjyoti Phukan. Phukan has been framed under IPC sections 144 and 188 and further court proceedings will continue in the Dibrugarh Court. Also, both the 144 and 188 sections are bailable.”

