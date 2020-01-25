Top StoriesRegional

NIA chargesheets 5 JMB ultras in Barpeta case

By Pratidin Bureau
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed the chargesheet against five alleged members of terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in the Barpeta JMB module case.

The chargesheet was filed in the NIA Special Court here against Hafizur Rahman, Yakub Ali, Sariful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Hafiz Safikul Islam under the Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The five were accused of procuring weapons and ammunition in order to commit terrorist acts in pursuance of jihadi ideology.

The agency took over the probe in December 2019 on the basis of a case registered at Barpeta Police Station in Assam.

The NIA official said its probe revealed they were members of JMB, a terror organization proscribed in India and Bangladesh.

