NIA Collects Akhil Gogoi’s Voice Sample

By Pratidin Bureau
Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) chief Akhil Gogoi on Monday submitted his voice sample at Forensic Science Laboratory at Kahilipara. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has collected the voice sample as per the instruction of the court. The peasant leader has submitted his voice sample along with two other leaders of KMSS- Bitu Sonowal and Dharjya Konwar.

Gogoi was sent to judicial custody again on April 23 under Case No 13/19.

However, he was granted bail earlier on the same case but re-arrested after the hearing at NIA court. Gogoi was arrested by the NIA again after the stay order of the Gauhati High Court.

It may be mentioned that the peasant leader was arrested by Dibrugarh Police on April 1 under Case no 289/19 registered against him at Chabua police station.

Moreover, he first got arrested in December last during the anti-CAA protests from Jorhat.

