NIA Court Acquits Akhil Gogoi in Chabua Case

Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal Chief Akhil Gogoi has been acquitted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday against the case registered at Chabua police.

The NIA Court has also set free Jagjit Gohain and Bhupen Gogoi from the case along with Akhil Gogoi. Bhaskarjyoti Phukan who was also presented in the NIA special court along with the others was framed under IPC sections 144 and 188.

However, the hearing of the case of Akhil Gogoi registered under Chandmari Police Station is going on, informed Akhil’s advocate.

Advocate Krishna Gogoi said that two cases were registered against the Raijor Dal President, one in Chabua police station and the other in Chandmari police station. Meanwhile, the charge hearing of theChabua PS is over and released an order regarding the same while the case of Chandmari is still going on. “NIA court has released the Sivasagar MLA, Jagjit Gohain and Bhupen Gogoi and the charges have been framed against Bhaskarjyoti Phukan. Phukan has been framed under IPC sections 144 and 188 and further court proceedings will continue in the Dibrugarh Court. Also, both the 144 and 188 sections are bailable,” the advocate added.

ALSO READ: Huge Cache Of Explosives Seized In Mizoram, 2 Nabbed