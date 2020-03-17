NIA Court Grants Bail to Akhil Gogoi

The NIA Court on Tuesday granted bail to Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) chief Akhil Gogoi. The NIA failed to submit a charge sheet within 90 days and sought an additional time period which the NIA court rejected.

Akhil Gogoi has been granted bail and asked to impose a fine of Rs. 30,000.

The NIA moved to High Court against the order of the NIA court.

It may be mentioned that Akhil Gogoi was in jail since December when he was arrested for actively participating in the anti-CAA protests and allegedly having a link with the Maoists.