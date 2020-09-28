NIA Declares Cash Rewards On NSCN-IM Cadres

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday announced a cash reward for information of five NSCN (I-M) functionaries including a Myanmar national who were allegedly involved in the killing of Arunachal Pradesh legislator, Tirong Aboh, and 10 others in May 2019.

According to the NIA statement, reward of Rs 3 lakh each has been put up that would lead to the arrest of ‘Maj. gen.’ Absolom Tangkhul, ‘lt. col. Apem and ‘capt.’ Victor Tangkhul while a reward Rs. 2 lakh each has been placed for Rabi Wangno and James Kiwang, a Myanmar national.

The NIA had also arrested one person in connection with the case from Dimapur in 2019. The same year, the agency had also earlier issued summons ‘Maj. gen.’ Rockwang Tahgkhul, Absolom Tangkhul, and James Kiwang Kilonser of the NSCN (I-M) to present themselves before the investigation agency in Delhi on December 2, 2019, at NIA Headquarters.

National People’s Party legislator Aboh and 10 others were killed when their convoy was ambushed near Pansum Thong village. The case was handed over to NIA in June.