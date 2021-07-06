NIA Files Another Chargesheet Against Akhil Gogoi At High Court

NIA files another chargesheet against Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi at Gauhati High Court on Tuesday.

As per sources, the NIA has challenged the verdict on Akhil Gogoi by the NIA court where it has released the Raijor Dal leader on July 1.

The chargesheet is filed at the High Court regarding the Chabua and Chandmari case against Akhil Gogoi.

On July 1st, Raijor Dal leader and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has been acquitted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in the Chandmari case. With these, Gogoi has been acquitted from all the cases.

Along with Akhil Gogoi, Dhajya Konwar, Manas Konwar and Bitu Sonowal have also been acquitted by the NIA court.

Also Read: NIA Files Another Chargesheet Against Akhil Gogoi