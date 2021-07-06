NIA Files Another Chargesheet Against Akhil Gogoi At High Court

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
NIA Chargesheet against Akhil Gogoi

NIA files another chargesheet against Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi at Gauhati High Court on Tuesday.

As per sources, the NIA has challenged the verdict on Akhil Gogoi by the NIA court where it has released the Raijor Dal leader on July 1.

The chargesheet is filed at the High Court regarding the Chabua and Chandmari case against Akhil Gogoi.

Related News

Gauhati University To Hold UG 1st, 3rd Sem Exams Online

APS Rumi Timungpi Appears Before Commission For Inquiry

Manipur: Insurgent Group Announces Cash Reward for Fully…

Mizoram: 106 Children Among 520 Patients Test COVID-19…

On July 1st, Raijor Dal leader and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has been acquitted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in the Chandmari case. With these, Gogoi has been acquitted from all the cases.

Along with Akhil Gogoi, Dhajya Konwar, Manas Konwar and Bitu Sonowal have also been acquitted by the NIA court.

Also Read: NIA Files Another Chargesheet Against Akhil Gogoi
You might also like
Assam

Assam Government employees to receive Khadi clothes on Oct 2

World

China Indefinitely Suspends Rescue Flights From India

Assam

Pathetic condition of Guwahati Red Cross Hospital

Breakfast News

News Breakfast @6

Assam

Effigy Of Arjun Munda Burnt

Business

NRL Shares Will Ensure Nation’s Energy Security: OIL

Comments
Loading...