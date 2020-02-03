NIA Interrogate IIT-G Professor Arupjyoti Saikia

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has interrogated Professor of Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G), Arupjyoti Saikia for the second day on grounds of his involvement in the violent anti-CAA protests in the city on Monday.

The interrogation has started at 11 AM at NIA Office in Sonapur. After 5 hours of continuous interrogation at 4 PM, the NIA officer asked Saikia to leave.

As per reports, 42 scholars and academicians, including noted historian Ramachandra Guha, wrote to the NIA on Monday in support of IIT-Guwahati professor Arupjyoti Saikia.

NIA had summoned him as the witness of the case which the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi has been arrested on February 1.

Saikia is a professor of History in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences in the reputed institute of IIT-G.

It may be mentioned that Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had indicated to a leading academician from the state, who tried to orchestrate the burning of the Assam Secretariat in Dispur.

Sarma had earlier hinted at having electronic evidence of a prominent intellectual from a Central Government institution who had been coordinating with the attackers without giving out a name.