NIA launches search operation at Akhil’s house

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing a case against Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi, launched a search operation at his house in Guwahati on Thursday morning.

After getting the necessary support from the police, a sleuth of the agency launched the search at his Nijarapar residence. The search has not yielded much as of now, sources informed.

It may be mentioned here that the KMSS leader was brought to Guwahati by a special flight from Delhi under tight security on Wednesday evening. Akhil is likely to be produced before the NIA court in Guwahati.

He was arrested by Assam police on December 12 from Jorhat as a preventive measure, amid violent protests against the CAA across the State. Later, the NIA has filed a case against Gogoi alleging his involvement with the Maoists.