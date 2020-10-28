Top StoriesNational

NIA Raids Greater Kashmir Office, 9 Other Places

By Pratidin Bureau
IMAGE SOURCE: The Hindu
42

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out multiple raids in Kashmir on Wednesday, including the main office of the daily Greater Kashmir.

 Raids were conducted at a total of 10 locations, including nine in Srinagar and one in Bandipora.

An official said besides the newspaper office, the NIA teams also visited the offices of two NGOs in Hyderpora and Nawakadal, the houses of a journalist and a human rights activist Khurram Parvez houseboat owner and a Hurriyat activist called as Muhammad Yousuf Sofi, according to a report of The Hindu.

Related News

CAT 2020: Admit Card Released

Union Minister Smriti Irani Tests COVID-19 +VE

Woman Held For Throwing Acid On Estranged Boyfriend

Majuli: Ro-Pax Vessels to be Flagged Off on Laxmi Puja

 “The raids are on and several incriminating documents and electronic devices have been seized,” NIA officials were quoted saying in the The Hindu report.

An NIA spokesman informed the search operation have been conducted in the residence and office premises of Khurram Parvez (co-ordinator of J&K Coalition of Civil Society), his associates Parvez Ahmad Bukhari, Parvez Ahmad Matta, and Bengaluru-based associate Swati Sheshadri; Ms. Parveena Ahanger, Chairperson of Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons ( APDPK) and offices of NGO Athrout and Greater Kashmir Trust.

You might also like
Entertainment

After Ambani, Ranbir-Alia marriage on cards?

Regional

Assam HSSLC exam starts

Regional

Two students injured as floor collapses during earthquake at a school in Mangaldoi

Regional

Landslide Claims 5 in Karimganj

Regional

2019 LS Polls : Biggest cash haul in NE

National

Another terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

Comments
Loading...