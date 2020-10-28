NIA Raids Greater Kashmir Office, 9 Other Places

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out multiple raids in Kashmir on Wednesday, including the main office of the daily Greater Kashmir.

Raids were conducted at a total of 10 locations, including nine in Srinagar and one in Bandipora.

An official said besides the newspaper office, the NIA teams also visited the offices of two NGOs in Hyderpora and Nawakadal, the houses of a journalist and a human rights activist Khurram Parvez houseboat owner and a Hurriyat activist called as Muhammad Yousuf Sofi, according to a report of The Hindu.

“The raids are on and several incriminating documents and electronic devices have been seized,” NIA officials were quoted saying in the The Hindu report.

An NIA spokesman informed the search operation have been conducted in the residence and office premises of Khurram Parvez (co-ordinator of J&K Coalition of Civil Society), his associates Parvez Ahmad Bukhari, Parvez Ahmad Matta, and Bengaluru-based associate Swati Sheshadri; Ms. Parveena Ahanger, Chairperson of Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons ( APDPK) and offices of NGO Athrout and Greater Kashmir Trust.