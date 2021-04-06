Top StoriesNational

Night Curfew Enforced In Delhi Due To Rising COVID Cases

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
0

In view of rising Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government of Tuesday imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am.

The order will be imposed with immediate effect till April 30.

Delhi reported 3,548 new Covid-1919 cases, 2,936 recoveries, and 15 deaths on Monday. With this, total cases in the national capital reached 6,79,962, including 14,589 active cases.

Related News

Assam Polls: 33.18% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 12 Noon

Justice NV Ramana Appointed 48th Chief Justice Of India

Mortal Remains of Martyr Dilip Kumar Das Reaches Assam

Vote To Strengthen Democracy: Priyanka To Assam Voters

Meanwhile, India reported more than 96,982 cases new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. (ANI)

You might also like
World

Imran Khan Government Breaks Records in Borrowing Money

Regional

Son Brutally Murders Mother in Lakhimpur

National

Pune Collects 1.1 Crore in a Month As Mask Penalty

Top Stories

Nagaland Environment Minister CM Chang Passes Away

National

#MeToo – MJ Akbar hires 97 lawyers against Priya Ramani

Regional

Assam Reports Eight More COVID-19 Deaths Today

Comments
Loading...