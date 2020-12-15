Night Curfew Extended In West Garo Hills

Meghalaya government has extended the ongoing night curfew in the West Garo Hills district in a bid to contain the further spread of coronavirus in the region.

Night curfew from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am under Section 144 Cr PC has been extended in the entire West district to December 22 and, said an order. The curfew has been in force since December 3.

However, movement of staff and volunteers of all healthcare services, MeECL, Public Health Engineering and Public Works Department, Police and Armed Forces, Fire Tura Municipal Board, National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), Telecom Services, Telecom, Telegraph Communication and IT Services, and Emergency Services, Civil Defence and Home Guard, Food and Civil Supply Department, PDS Wholesaler/Dealer and FCI, NIC, and Media.