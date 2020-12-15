Night Curfew Extended In West Garo Hills

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: NDTV
0

Meghalaya government has extended the ongoing night curfew in the West Garo Hills district in a bid to contain the further spread of coronavirus in the region.

Night curfew from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am under Section 144 Cr PC has been extended in the entire West district to December 22 and, said an order. The curfew has been in  force since December 3.

However, movement of staff and volunteers of all healthcare services, MeECL, Public Health Engineering and Public Works Department, Police and Armed Forces, Fire Tura Municipal Board, National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), Telecom Services, Telecom, Telegraph Communication and IT Services, and Emergency Services, Civil Defence and Home Guard, Food and Civil Supply Department, PDS Wholesaler/Dealer and FCI, NIC, and Media.

Related News

ICC Women’s World Cup To Kick Off In March 2022

Akshay Kumar To Be Invited To Kaziranga

Kamrup Metro: Dry Day Declared For Tiwa Polls

IIT-M: 79 More Test Covid +VE, Tally Reaches 183

You might also like
Sports

Assam Duo Conferred With International Arbiter Title

Regional

Digboi: Youth Congress Seized Five Coal Laden Trucks

Regional

NRC will help AIUDF: Assam BJP

Regional

CAB to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

Regional

Meghalaya & Himachal Wants Lockdown Extension

Top Stories

BTC Swearing-In Ceremony Tomorrow

Comments
Loading...