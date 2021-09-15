Night Super Service to be Started from Majuli to Lakhimpur: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that night super service will be available from Majuli to Lakhimpur via Boginadi.

The chief minister announced this while visiting Nimatighat to take stock of the situation. “The single engine boats have been suspended and we have tried to improve the situation since September 8. I have also ordered to run Ro-pax ferry for the convenience of the commuters,” the CM said.

He further stated that the Ro-pax service will be available three-times a day- at 9 AM, 11.30 AM and 3 PM.

The chief minister further informed that two ships will reach by tomorrow or day after tomorrow. “Some rules have also been implemented for the boat service and the commuters have to follow the same. It has also been decided that a mobile application will be used from September 22 and passengers can book their tickets from home,” he added.

A total of 8 ferries will run in Majuli so that people don’t have to face any more problem, CM Sarma said.

