Night Super Service to be Started from Majuli via Lakhimpur : CM Sarma

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that night super service will be started from Majuli via Lakhimpur Boginadi.

The chief minister announced this while visiting Nimatighat to take stock of the situation. “The single engine boats have been suspended and we have tried to improve the situation since September 8. I have also ordered to run Ro-pax ferry for the convenience of the commuters,” the CM said.

He further stated that the Ro-pax service will be available three-times a day- at 9 AM, 11.30 AM and 3 PM.

Related News

Assam Records Highest Crimes Against Women for 4th…

Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Drastically Drops After US…

Final Bids for Air India Sale Today

Modi and Democracy – Do They Coincide?

The chief minister further informed that two ships will reach by tomorrow or day after tomorrow. “Some rules have also been implemented for the boat service and the commuters have to follow the same. It has also been decided that a mobile application will be used from September 22 and passengers can book their tickets from home,” he added.

A total of 8 ferries will run in Majuli so that people don’t have to face any more problem, CM Sarma said.

ALSO READ: India Registers 7% Higher Cases of COVID-19 Than Yesterday

You might also like
Sports

Saina Nehwal to marry Kashyap

Top Stories

Congress To Not Project Any CM Candidate For Assam Polls

Business

Com. Ministry mulls fixing minimum benchmark prices for different tea grades

Assam

Gohpur: 1 Dead, 3 Injured In Road Mishap

National

Biocon Chairperson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Assam

Assam COVID-19 Tally Breaches 17000 Marks