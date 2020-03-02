Nilay Dutta wants Clause VI committee report in public domain

Nilay Dutta, member of the high powered Clause VI committee want that the Committee members should release the recommendations in the public domain for the sake of transparency and remove misinformation in this regard.
This morning he tweeted urging all the members. So far the reports are with the Union Home Ministry and the exact nature of recommendations are not in the public domain.
Mr Dutta rued that due to non-availability of the content of the reports in the public domain, that there was a lot of misinformation while the committee had given series of recommendations in regard to constitutional protection for the indigenous people, especially the matter related to land, which is completely a state subject.
The high-powered committee that the Centre constituted in July 2019 for the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord of 1985 submitted its report to the State’s Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday.
Barring three leaders of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), all the members of the panel headed by retired former Gauhati High Court Biplab Kumar Sarma were present at the event.
Clause 6 envisages constitutional, legislative and administrative measures to safeguard, protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people. It also seeks to ascertain who fits into the definition of an Assamese.