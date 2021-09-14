Nimati Ghat Boat Tragedy: Third Body Recovered, Identified As Dr. Bikramjit Baruah

The third body has been recovered from the River Brahmaputra in lower Majuli, identified that of Dr. Bikramjit Baruah who went missing after the tragic boat accident that took place at Nimatighat on September 8.

A team of top-level officials of Majuli district has rushed to the spot where the body has been noticed by locals who later confirmed it was Dr.Baruah. The body with a black shirt was suspected to be the doctor’s body.

The identity card of the doctor was also recovered from a bag attached to his body. He is survived by his father, wife, two children.

The boat Ma Kamala capsized after being hit by another boat on 8 September near the banks of Nimati Ghat, Jorhat.

Dr. Bikramjit Baruah was posted at the Garmur Civil Hospital, Majuli.