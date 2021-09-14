Nimatighat Boat Accident: Another Body Recovered, Suspected to be of Dr. Bikramjit Baruah

The third body has been recovered from the River Brahmaputra in lower Majuli, suspected to be the body of Dr. Bikramjit Baruah who went missing after the tragic boat accident that took place at Nimatighat on September 8.

The body with a black shirt is suspected to be the doctor’s body but it has not yet confirmed. The body is yet to be identified.

A team of top-level officials of Majuli district has rushed to the spot where the body has been noticed by locals.

