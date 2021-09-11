Nimatighat Ferry Accident: Indreswar Bora’s Body Recovered

The body of Indreswar Bora, who was missing after the tragic ferry accident at Nimatighat on Wednesday, has been recovered at Biswanath Ghat on Saturday.

The body has been identified by the documents recovered.

The body has been recovered by the forest department officials.

It may be mentioned that two persons were missing since the ferry accident took place at Nimatighat on Wednesday. The SDRF, NDRF and police department continued its search operations for the two missing persons.

However, a bag belonging to Indreswar Bora was recovered at Biswanath Ghat on Friday.

The body of Bora has been recovered but Dr. Baruah is still missing.

Bora’s bag containing PAN, Aadhar Cards and Voter IDs of his wife was retrieved at Sowaguri near Biswanathghat in Biswanath district, said a police official.

Bora, a school teacher at Rajgarh High School rescued his wife Ruprekha and other fellow passengers to safety before going missing with the sinking vessel on the Brahmaputra.

