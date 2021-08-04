Nine Drug Peddlers Arrested In Guwahati

Nine drug peddlers were arrested along with possession of heroin and four vehicles in Guwahati on Wednesday.

In a joint operation conducted by Guwahati Police team belonging to Latasil Police Station and Special Operation Group of the Central District conducted a series of raids based on receiving specific inputs have arrested Rubul Ali, Pinku Biswas, Ankur Madhab Dev, Biswajit Kashyap, Realm Phangcho, Athem Haokit, Nabajit Paul, Nizam Ali, and Zakir Ali.

The law and enforcement officials have also recovered 87 vials of suspected heroin and 2.5 packets of suspected heroin of a total weight of 54.71 gm.

Also, four vehicles were seized bearing registration numbers — Suzuki Dzire Car-AS 01 EQ 6413, Hyundai i20 -AS01 DZ 2295, Hyundai Creta-AS 03 AE 3395, and Honda Dio-AS01 EB4527.

A case has been registered to vide Latasil PS Case no – 272/21 u/s 22(b)/29 NDPS Act.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.