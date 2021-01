A total of nine Indian fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on Saturday noon while they were out in the sea fishing.

According to ANI, all nine fishermen belonged to Tamil Nadu. One of their boats bearing registration number “IND-TN-10-MM-296” was also seized.

The fishermen were identified as Grace, Valan Kaushik, Michaeus, Kingston, Sam Stiller, Nijan, Brighton, Kishok and Mari.