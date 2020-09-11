Nine ISIS Operatives Convicted In Terror Case

A Delhi court on Friday convicted nine operatives of Islamic terror outfit ISIS for hatching a criminal conspiracy to establish its base in India by recruiting Muslim youths through different social media platforms to carry out acts of terrorism in the country, a PTI report stated.



Special Judge Parveen Singh convicted accused Abu Anas, Nafees Khan, Najmul Huda, Mohd Afzal, Suhail Ahamed, Obedullah Khan, Mohd Aleem, Mufti Abdul Sami Qasmi, and Amjad Khan after they pleaded guilty, the report said.



Their advocate Qausar Khan said the court convicted them under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, and various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act, it further stated.



The judge accepted their application pleading guilty and posted the matter for September 22, when he will hear the arguments on their quantum of sentence, the report added.







