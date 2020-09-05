WorldEntertainmentSports

Nintendo To Release “Super Mario” Again

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
In a development that would excite video-game lovers, especially the ‘80s and ‘90s kids, Nintendo – the Japanese multinational gaming company – has decided to re-release one of its all-time popular video games – Super Mario Bros.

The giant gaming company has taken the decision to commemorate the completion of 35 years since the launch of the iconic game.

As such, it’ll re-release it on its hit Nintendo Switch console.

As reported by Media, three titles – 1996’s ‘Super Mario 64’, 2002’s ‘Super Mario Sunshine’ and 2007’s ‘Super Mario Galaxy’ – will be available for sale from September 18 by the name of ‘Super Mario 3D All-Stars’.

