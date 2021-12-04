Nipon Goswami to be Conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award

By Pratidin Bureau
Nipon Goswami
Noted Assamese actor Nipon Goswami to be conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award, 2021 by the Royal Affair. The actor will be conferred the award for his tremendous contribution towards Assamese film industry.

The Royal Affairs in a press conference also announced the Biju Phukan award for 30 different categories for the year 2021. The award ceremony will be held on December 20, 2021 at PWD Conversation Hall in Guwahati.

It may be mentioned that the Royal Affairs in association with Biju Phukan Trust has been arranging the award ceremony every year.

The full list of the awards is:

  1. Lifetime Achievement Award: Nipon Goswami
  2. Youth Entrepreneur (Male)-Inder Singh
  3. Industrialist- Rahul Bajaj
  4. NGO- Zublee Foundation
  5. Social activist- Suren Phukan
  6. Youth Social activist- Himangshu Baishya
  7. Philanthropist- Runa Moni Kaushik
  8. Philanthropist- Medha Gope
  9. Sports Person- Lovlina Borgohain
  10. Public Servant- Partha Sarathi Mahanta
  11. Public Servant- Debasish Sharma
  12. Regional newspaper- Dainik Janambhumi
  13. News channel- Prag News
  14. Excellence in Journalism- Wasbir Hussain
  15. Promising Journalist- Baishistha Deb Kuwar
  16. Digital Media-Time 8
  17. Doctor (Surgeon)- Dr. Elbert Khiangte, Surgeon (Apollo Hospitals)
  18. Doctor (Gynaecologist)-Dr. Rita Bhuyan, Gynaecologist (Owner of Akangsha Hospital)
  19. Doctor (Neuro Surgeon)- Dr. M L A Rahman, Neurosurgeon (Owner of Rahman Hospital)
  20. Doctor (Aesthetic)- Dr.SharadiShreemoyee
  21. Director- Rupak Gogoi
  22. Producer- Aimee Baruah
  23. Theatre producer- Madhumita Sarma
  24. Actor (Male)- Adil Hussain
  25. Actor (Female)- Urmila Mahanta
  26. OTT Actor- Plabita Barthakur
  27. Writer-Ashiq Zaman

