Nipon Goswami to be Conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award

Noted Assamese actor Nipon Goswami to be conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award, 2021 by the Royal Affair. The actor will be conferred the award for his tremendous contribution towards Assamese film industry.

The Royal Affairs in a press conference also announced the Biju Phukan award for 30 different categories for the year 2021. The award ceremony will be held on December 20, 2021 at PWD Conversation Hall in Guwahati.

It may be mentioned that the Royal Affairs in association with Biju Phukan Trust has been arranging the award ceremony every year.

The full list of the awards is:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Nipon Goswami Youth Entrepreneur (Male)-Inder Singh Industrialist- Rahul Bajaj NGO- Zublee Foundation Social activist- Suren Phukan Youth Social activist- Himangshu Baishya Philanthropist- Runa Moni Kaushik Philanthropist- Medha Gope Sports Person- Lovlina Borgohain Public Servant- Partha Sarathi Mahanta Public Servant- Debasish Sharma Regional newspaper- Dainik Janambhumi News channel- Prag News Excellence in Journalism- Wasbir Hussain Promising Journalist- Baishistha Deb Kuwar Digital Media-Time 8 Doctor (Surgeon)- Dr. Elbert Khiangte, Surgeon (Apollo Hospitals) Doctor (Gynaecologist)-Dr. Rita Bhuyan, Gynaecologist (Owner of Akangsha Hospital) Doctor (Neuro Surgeon)- Dr. M L A Rahman, Neurosurgeon (Owner of Rahman Hospital) Doctor (Aesthetic)- Dr.SharadiShreemoyee Director- Rupak Gogoi Producer- Aimee Baruah Theatre producer- Madhumita Sarma Actor (Male)- Adil Hussain Actor (Female)- Urmila Mahanta OTT Actor- Plabita Barthakur Writer-Ashiq Zaman

