Nirav Modi’s custody extended

By Pratidin Bureau
Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was produced for a regular remand hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Thursday and further remanded in custody until February 27.

The 48-year-old, who has been lodged at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London, appeared via videolink from prison before District Judge David Robinson.

The case is proceeding in accordance with the directions for a final hearing on May 11, the judge told Modi, as he set the next 28-day remand hearing via videolink for February 27.

Modi’s extradition trial is scheduled for five days starting May 11, with the case management hearings in the case set to begin once all the evidence has been handed in to the court for the trial.

