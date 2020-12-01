Top StoriesNationalWorld

Nirav Modi’s Remand Extended

Nirav Mod has been further remanded in custody on Tuesday by a court in London hearing India’s extradition request for the diamond merchant, PTI reported.

The hearing comes in connection with the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.

The 49-year-old appeared on Tuesday via videolink from Wandsworth Prison in south-west London, where Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot extended his remand for another 28 days until December 29, it said.

“It will be another short videolink call-over hearing and then there is just over a week before closing submissions in the case,” she told Modi, who spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

The final hearings in the extradition case are scheduled over two days, on January 7 and 8 next year, the report added.

