Nirbhaya: Another convict files mercy plea with President

By Pratidin Bureau
Another accused of the four death-row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya Delhi gang-rape case – Vinay Sharma has filed a mercy petition with President Ram Nath Kovind. The lawyer of the accused, AP Singh, informed this on Wednesday.

It may be mentioned here that a Delhi Court had issued the death warrant to Akshay Singh Thakur, Mukesh Kumar, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma. The court had also ordered their hanging on February 1.

Prior to this, another accused Mukesh Kumar had also filed the mercy petition. However, the President rejected the petition. Later he challenged the rejection at the Supreme Court, which dismissed it in the following days.

