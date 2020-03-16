National

Nirbhaya Case: 3 Convicts Approach ICJ Seeking Stay on Execution

By Pratidin Bureau
Sangbad Pratidin
277

Three of the four death row convicts Pawan Gupta, Akshay Singh and Vinay Sharma in the Nirbhaya gangrape case had approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking a stay on the execution of their death sentence.

After Supreme Court dismissed their plea, one of the convicts Mukesh Singh in 2012 Nirbhaya rape case seeking restoration of all his legal remedies and to take action against his former lawyer Vrinda Grover alleging that she had misled him.

Earlier, the Delhi court has issued a death warrant to all the four convicts Vinay, Akshay, Mukesh, and Pawan, and set the date of hanging on March 20 at 5:30 am.

