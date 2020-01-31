Nirbhaya case: No hanging of convicts tomorrow

Delhi court on Friday approved the plea filed by death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case convicts, seeking a stay on their execution on February 1.

The executions have been postponed till further orders. The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana at Delhi’s Patiala court.

The trial court on January 17 issued black warrants for the second time for the execution of all the four convicts in the case in Tihar jail at 6 am on February 1.

Earlier, on January 7, the court had fixed January 22 as the hanging date.

Advocate AP Singh, representing the convicts — Pawan Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma and Akshay Kumar — has urged the court to adjourn the executions “sine die” (with no appointed date for resumption) as Vinay’s mercy plea before the president is pending.

The fourth person sentenced to death in the case is Mukesh Kumar, whose mercy plea was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17.