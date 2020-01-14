Nirbhaya Case: SC Dismisses 2 Convicts’ Curative Plea

Two of the four rapists in the Nirbhaya case, who filed the last possible legal appeal against their death sentence, drew a blank at the Supreme Court on Tuesday. A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana dismissed the petition of Vinay Sharma and Mukesh after an in-chamber hearing. A mercy petition before the president is now the only option left for the convicts, whose execution is just a week away.

The Supreme Court has already turned down review petitions against the death sentence from three of the convicts, and a mercy petition from a fourth has been turned down.

Vinay Sharma, in his petition, had appealed for an open hearing, to eliminate what he called “systemic and political bias” against him. Execution, he had said, would destroy his entire family. The Petition further reads as, “The petitioner’s father earns a meager living. The family has no savings and lives in the RK Puram Harijan Basti.”

The curative petition was filed after a Delhi court issued a death warrant in the name of the convicts last week. The four men — Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Akshay Kumar Singh — who had raped and tortured a 23-year-old medical student in Delhi seven years ago, are to be hanged at 7 am on January 22.