Nirbhaya Case: Vinay Sharma Wants To Send Personal Diary to Prez Seeking Mercy Plea

Vinay Sharma, the 26-year-old ordered to be hanged to death on February 1 along with three accomplices for Nirbhaya gang rape and murder, rushed to a Delhi court on Friday to seek orders to Tihar jail authorities to quickly hand over his 170-page personal diary. Sharma, in his application, told the court that he wants to attach his personal diary to his petition seeking mercy from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Only one of the four men convicted for the 2012 Delhi gang rape of a 23-year-old has filed a mercy petition so far.

One of the convicts of the Nirbhaya case, Mukesh Singh’s petition for mercy was rejected last week by President Kovind within a span of just four days. It was the fastest decision on a mercy petition ever. But Mukesh Singh’s unsuccessful attempt to get a presidential pardon necessitated a fresh death warrant and pushed the execution of the four convicts from January 22 to February 1.

Lawyer AP Singh, who filed a request on behalf of Vinay Sharma, said that he was ready with the mercy petition. But at his interaction with the convict on January 22, Vinay Sharma “expressed a desire to attach his personal original diary containing 170 pages to the mercy petition”.

AP Singh said he had filed a request with the jail authorities but they were yet to comply.

Jail officials had earlier supplied Vinay Sharma’s medical records, records of cellular confinement, the amount earned in prison through labour and records of educational and reformative activities such as the Tihar Olympics and painting.

Four accused — Pawan (25), Vinay Sharma (26), Mukesh Kumar (32) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — were convicted and sentenced to death for the gang rape. One of the six people arrested in this case was tried as a juvenile and sent to a correction home for three years before he was released. The sixth, Ram Singh, allegedly killed himself in Tihar.