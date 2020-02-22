Nirbhaya convicts asked to avail their final family meeting

Patiala House court in Delhi has issued a new death warrant for the culprits in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case. According to the new death warrant, all the culprits will be hanged at 6 am on March 3.

Officials of Tihar Jail in Delhi have written to all the four death row convicts in the December 2012 gang-rape and murder case about their last meeting with families ahead of their hanging. A Delhi court had issued fresh warrants on February 17, for the third time, to hang Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Akshay Thakur till death on March 3 at 6 am.

It is known that the death warrant of the convicts has been issued twice before. The date of execution was first fixed on 22 January. After this, the second date of hanging was fixed on 1 February. However, both times, the lawyers of the culprits had canceled them by applying legal bets. At present, there is doubt about the new death warrant as one of the culprits still has legal options left. On the other hand, the Tihar Jail Administration is completing all the procedures related to the preparation of execution.

Seeing the execution date neared, the hunger and thirst of the four convicts lodged in Tihar jail have fuelled. According to the information received, all four have been kept in different cells. Vinay Sharma had also attempted to hurt himself by banging his head against a wall in his cell on February 16 and received minor injuries, a Tihar Jail official had said. All four convicts are being closely monitored.