Nirbhaya Convicts Hanged for 50 minutes

The Nirbhaya family got justice after seven years after the convicts were hanged in the wee hours of Friday at Tihar Jail.

After hanging the four rapists, the people cheered in joy outside the jail campus shouting slogans ‘Nirbhaya Zindabad.’ The doctors of Deendayal Hospital in Delhi declared the four rapists dead at 6: 20 am after they were hanged for at least 50 minutes by the hangman.

The administration later said that videography of post mortem has also been done.

It may be mentioned that Jallad is the third generation of his family who works as a professional hangman. There are experienced hangmen in only two states of India. One in Uttar Pradesh and another in West Bengal. West Bengal’s Nata Mallik has executed more than 25 convicts and also hanged Dhananjay Chatterjee in 2004.

Meanwhile, Nirbhaya’s mother also expressed happiness over the hanging of the four rapists and said she hugged her daughter’s photo after the execution.