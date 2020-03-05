Nirbhaya Convicts To be Hanged on March 20

The four convicts of Nirbhaya gang rape and murder, who got the death penalty, will be hanged on March 20, at 5:30 am. This is the fourth death warrant issued by a Delhi court.

The death warrant was issued a day after President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of Pawan Gupta, one of the convicts. With the President’s rejection, the convicts had exhausted all options for relief from the death sentence.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana fixed March 20 as the new date of execution after it was told by the Delhi government that the convicts have exhausted all their legal remedies. The lawyer for the four death row convicts also told the court that there was no legal impediment for court in proceeding to fix the date of execution.

The authorities of Delhi’s Tihar Jail, where the men are lodged, had said they approach courts for a fresh date of execution.

Nirbhaya’s mother said, “I hope this is the final date and they would be hanged on March 20.”

On Monday, the Patiala House court had refused to hold the execution of the four Nirbhaya case convicts, who were to be hanged at 6 am on Tuesday.